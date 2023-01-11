Peter Frampton announces free “one night only special” concert

By Matt Owen
published

The guitar icon will return to the stage after completing his farewell world tour last year, with the concert to set to be filmed for “a special broadcast presentation”

Peter Frampton
(Image credit: Frank Hoensch/Redferns via Getty)

Peter Frampton has announced he’ll be returning to the stage once more for a “one night only special performance” later this month.

Set to take place on January 22 at the Tucker Theatre on the campus of Middle Tennessee State University in Nashville, the concert will be free to attend, with fans currently able to reserve free general admission tickets.

According to a post published by Frampton on social media, the concert will also be filmed for later viewing as part of a “special broadcast presentation” presented by Sky Arts.

It will be Frampton’s first live performance since the completion of his farewell world tour last November, with the electric guitar hero signing off his prolific live career with an emotional cover of The Beatles’ While My Guitar Gently Weeps.

See more

Frampton was forced to retire from extensive touring as a result of his inclusion body myositis (IBM), which he was diagnosed with back in 2015. Due to his condition, he performed the last remaining Finale: The Farewell Tour shows sat down, as playing standing up left him “liable to fall over”.

The guitar icon’s welcome return to the stage comes after Frampton teased the possibility for future live shows upon the conclusion of his Beatles cover, after which he told the crowd, “I want to let you know I’m going to keep fighting this, so let’s never say never.”

For more information and to reserve tickets, head over to MTSU Arts' website (opens in new tab).

