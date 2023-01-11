Peter Frampton announces free “one night only special” concert

Peter Frampton has announced he’ll be returning to the stage once more for a “one night only special performance” later this month.

Set to take place on January 22 at the Tucker Theatre on the campus of Middle Tennessee State University in Nashville, the concert will be free to attend, with fans currently able to reserve free general admission tickets.

According to a post published by Frampton on social media, the concert will also be filmed for later viewing as part of a “special broadcast presentation” presented by Sky Arts.

It will be Frampton’s first live performance since the completion of his farewell world tour last November, with the electric guitar hero signing off his prolific live career with an emotional cover of The Beatles’ While My Guitar Gently Weeps.

Here's what you've been waiting for! Click the link below to reserve a free ticket to my show on Jan 22nd in Murfreesboro, TN at MTSU's Tucker Theatre. Seating will be general admission. No advance seat selection available. https://t.co/M3aU7gaaAk pic.twitter.com/4zEjkvb5prJanuary 10, 2023 See more

Frampton was forced to retire from extensive touring as a result of his inclusion body myositis (IBM), which he was diagnosed with back in 2015. Due to his condition, he performed the last remaining Finale: The Farewell Tour shows sat down, as playing standing up left him “liable to fall over”.

The guitar icon’s welcome return to the stage comes after Frampton teased the possibility for future live shows upon the conclusion of his Beatles cover, after which he told the crowd, “I want to let you know I’m going to keep fighting this, so let’s never say never.”

For more information and to reserve tickets, head over to MTSU Arts' website (opens in new tab).