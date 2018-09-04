Epiphone Unveils Peter Frampton Les Paul Custom Pro, 1964 Texan Acoustic/Electric

Epiphone has debuted its new Limited Edition Peter Frampton Les Paul Custom Pro and Limited Edition Peter Frampton "1964" Texan acoustic/electric guitars. Incredibly accurate recreations of two of the most legendary guitars in rock ‘n’ roll, the two new instruments were designed by Epiphone’s luthiers in Nashville and overseen by Peter Frampton.

“I’m honored,” Frampton said in a press release. “I played the prototype Limited Edition Texan on a British TV show and it sounded incredible. And we’ve been working together for quite some time on getting this Limited Edition Les Paul Custom Pro as close as possible to my original “Phenix” Les Paul, which is on the front cover of Frampton Comes Alive. It’s just a really well-made true representation and I’m thrilled.”

The Limited Edition Peter Frampton Les Paul Custom Pro (pictured above) is limited to only 200 guitars worldwide and includes a hand-signed Certificate of Authenticity and a premium hard case. A guitar-only version of the Ltd. Ed. Peter Frampton Les Paul Custom Pro is also available with the same specifications and is limited to 900 guitars worldwide.

Both Les Pauls feature ProBucker and CeramicPRO Open-Coil humbuckers, an Ebony fretboard and gold Grover Rotomatic machine heads. The Les Pauls are based on Frampton’s legendary 1954 Les Paul—now known as the “Phenix”—that helped power his rise to fame in the Seventies before it was presumed lost in a plane crash in Venezuela in 1980 and then rediscovered in 2012.

(Image credit: Epiphone)

The Limited Edition Peter Frampton "1964" Texan Premium Outfit is limited to 100 guitars worldwide and includes a hand-signed Certificate of Authenticity and premium hard case as well as the same L. R. Baggs DS-ELE 2-pickup system Frampton uses on stage. A CD copy of Frampton’s critically acclaimed album Acoustic Classics will also be included with the Premium Outfit. A guitar-only version of the Ltd. Ed. Peter Frampton "1964" Texan features the L. R. Baggs EAS-VTC pickup system and is limited to 500 guitars worldwide.

Both Peter Frampton Texans feature a Solid Spruce top, Schaller M6 machine heads and the same rare Vintageburst finish found on Frampton’s original. "My Texan was made 3 months apart from Paul McCartney's,” Frampton said of the guitar. “His was a blonde one and mine is a sunburst. He wrote 'Yesterday' on his and I wrote 'Baby I Love Your Way' on mine!”

The guitar-only packages of both models will be available at a street price of $899, while the premium packages of both models will be available at a street price of $1,199.

For more info on the guitars, head on over to epiphone.com.