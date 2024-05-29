“If Les were still alive today, I have absolutely no doubt that he and Peter would be experimenting together at Les’ house”: Peter Frampton honored with Les Paul Spirit Award

Peter Frampton is being honored by the Les Paul Foundation's Les Paul Spirit Award for his innovative contributions to the music industry. The prestigious event will take place on June 9 at the Gibson Garage Nashville, on what would have been Les Paul's 109th birthday.

The annual award is presented to an individual who embodies the spirit of the late Les Paul through their innovation in music and music technology. Frampton is particularly popular for experimenting with new technologies and music trends, with his singles Do You Feel Like We Do and Show Me the Way, synonymous with his use of the talk box. Previous award recipients include Nile Rodgers, U2's The Edge and Bob Weir.

“I cannot think of anyone more fitting to be honored with this year’s Les Paul Spirit Award than Peter Frampton. Not only is he an extraordinary talent who has given us an amazing array of extraordinary music, but he is an innovator who understands music, technologies, and the spirit of Les Paul,” said Michael Braunstein, Executive Director of The Les Paul Foundation.

“If Les were still alive today, I have absolutely no doubt that he and Peter would be experimenting together at Les’ house.”

The Les Paul Spirit Award also continues to honor Les Paul's legacy, as the actual award is made from hand-carved acoustic boards, designed and built by Les Paul, that he used in his home studio.

Peter Frampton was recently inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, alongside Ozzy Osbourne, Cher, Mary J. Blige, and Kool & The Gang, to name but a few. In addition, he recently guested on a new track by Andy Timmons amid his battle with the degenerative disease inclusion body myositis (IBM).