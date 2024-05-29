“If Les were still alive today, I have absolutely no doubt that he and Peter would be experimenting together at Les’ house”: Peter Frampton honored with Les Paul Spirit Award

Peter Frampton is being acknowledged for pushing the boundaries of music technology, particularly through his use of the talk box

Peter Frampton performs onstage during the Artist For Action Concert Benefit for Sandy Hook Promise at NYU Skirball Center on December 07, 2023 in New York City
(Image credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Peter Frampton is being honored by the Les Paul Foundation's Les Paul Spirit Award for his innovative contributions to the music industry. The prestigious event will take place on June 9 at the Gibson Garage Nashville, on what would have been Les Paul's 109th birthday. 

The annual award is presented to an individual who embodies the spirit of the late Les Paul through their innovation in music and music technology. Frampton is particularly popular for experimenting with new technologies and music trends, with his singles Do You Feel Like We Do and Show Me the Way, synonymous with his use of the talk box. Previous award recipients include Nile Rodgers, U2's The Edge and Bob Weir.

