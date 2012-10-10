Peter Frampton to Release Live DVD and CD November 13

Peter Frampton will release a new live two-disc DVD, FCA! 35 Tour: An Evening With Peter Frampton, and a new 3CD set, The Best of FCA! 35 Tour.
Both releases are in celebration of the 35th anniversary of Frampton's 1976 live album, Frampton Comes Alive!.
Both will be released November 13 and can be preordered October 19 via Eagle Rock Entertainment.
FCA! 35 Tour: An Evening With Peter Frampton was directed and produced by Pierre and François Lamoureux. It features two shows from Frampton’s 2011/2012 tour — the Pabst Theater in Milwaukee and the Beacon Theatre in New York City. Both shows took place in February 2012.
“I have tried to find the best musical performances from as many different countries and cities as possible,” Frampton said. “My MO in choosing these tracks was to make this CD as representative as possible of the entire year of shows. Maybe there’s one you were at, whether you’re from Europe or the US. I’m still going through the 116 versions of ‘Do You Feel…’ as I write this! I might never want to play it again, so you better pick this CD up just in case!”
Track Listing:
DVD:Disc One
1. Somethin’s Happening
2. Doobie Wah
3. Lines On My Face
4. Show Me the Way
5. It’s A Plain Shame
6. Wind of Change
7. Penny For Your Thoughts
8. All I Wanna Be (Is By Your Side)
9. Baby, I Love Your Way
10. (I Wanna) Go to the Sun
11. (I’ll Give You) Money
12. Shine On
13. Jumpin’ Jack Flash
14. Do You Feel Like We Do
Disc Two
1. Asleep at the Wheel
2. Restraint
3. Float
4. Boot It Up
5. Double Nickels
6. Vaudeville Nanna And The Banjolele
7. Road to the Sun
8. I Don’t Need No Doctor
9. Black Hole Sun
10. Four Day Creep
11. Off the Hook
12. While My Guitar Gently Weeps
CD:Disc 1
1. Somethin's Happening
2. Doobie Wah
3. Lines On My Face
4. Show Me The Way
5. Its A Plain Shame
6. Wind Of Change
7. Just The Time Of Year
8. Penny For Your Thoughts
9. All I Wanna Be (Is By Your Side)
10. Baby, I Love Your Way
11. (I Wanna) Go To The Sun
12. Nowhere's Too Far (For My Baby)
13. (I'll Give You) Money
Disc 2
1. Do You Feel Like We Do
2. Shine On
3. Jumpin' Jack Flash
4. While My Guitar Gently Weeps
Disc 3
1. Asleep At The Wheel
2. Restraint
3. Float
4. Boot It Up
5. Double Nickels
6. Vaudeville Nanna And The Banjolele
7. Suite: Liberte
8. All I Wanna Be (Is By Your Side) Electric
9. Road To The Sun
10. I Don't Need No Doctor
11. Black Hole Sun
12. Four Day Creep
13. Off The Hook