Peter Frampton to Release Live DVD and CD November 13

Peter Frampton will release a new live two-disc DVD, FCA! 35 Tour: An Evening With Peter Frampton, and a new 3CD set, The Best of FCA! 35 Tour.

Both releases are in celebration of the 35th anniversary of Frampton's 1976 live album, Frampton Comes Alive!.

Both will be released November 13 and can be preordered October 19 via Eagle Rock Entertainment.

FCA! 35 Tour: An Evening With Peter Frampton was directed and produced by Pierre and François Lamoureux. It features two shows from Frampton’s 2011/2012 tour — the Pabst Theater in Milwaukee and the Beacon Theatre in New York City. Both shows took place in February 2012.

“I have tried to find the best musical performances from as many different countries and cities as possible,” Frampton said. “My MO in choosing these tracks was to make this CD as representative as possible of the entire year of shows. Maybe there’s one you were at, whether you’re from Europe or the US. I’m still going through the 116 versions of ‘Do You Feel…’ as I write this! I might never want to play it again, so you better pick this CD up just in case!”

Track Listing:

DVD:Disc One

1. Somethin’s Happening

2. Doobie Wah

3. Lines On My Face

4. Show Me the Way

5. It’s A Plain Shame

6. Wind of Change

7. Penny For Your Thoughts

8. All I Wanna Be (Is By Your Side)

9. Baby, I Love Your Way

10. (I Wanna) Go to the Sun

11. (I’ll Give You) Money

12. Shine On

13. Jumpin’ Jack Flash

14. Do You Feel Like We Do

Disc Two

1. Asleep at the Wheel

2. Restraint

3. Float

4. Boot It Up

5. Double Nickels

6. Vaudeville Nanna And The Banjolele

7. Road to the Sun

8. I Don’t Need No Doctor

9. Black Hole Sun

10. Four Day Creep

11. Off the Hook

12. While My Guitar Gently Weeps

CD:Disc 1

1. Somethin's Happening

2. Doobie Wah

3. Lines On My Face

4. Show Me The Way

5. Its A Plain Shame

6. Wind Of Change

7. Just The Time Of Year

8. Penny For Your Thoughts

9. All I Wanna Be (Is By Your Side)

10. Baby, I Love Your Way

11. (I Wanna) Go To The Sun

12. Nowhere's Too Far (For My Baby)

13. (I'll Give You) Money

Disc 2

1. Do You Feel Like We Do

2. Shine On

3. Jumpin' Jack Flash

4. While My Guitar Gently Weeps

Disc 3

1. Asleep At The Wheel

2. Restraint

3. Float

4. Boot It Up

5. Double Nickels

6. Vaudeville Nanna And The Banjolele

7. Suite: Liberte

8. All I Wanna Be (Is By Your Side) Electric

9. Road To The Sun

10. I Don't Need No Doctor

11. Black Hole Sun

12. Four Day Creep

13. Off The Hook