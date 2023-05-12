Sting, Nikki Sixx and Paul McCartney to guest on new Dolly Parton album

Dolly Parton is ready to rock and roll – and she’s got Sting, Nikki Sixx and The Beatles back together to help her. The legendary US country singer has enlisted Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr for a cover of the groups’ classic break-up song Let It Be, which will feature on her forthcoming album, Rockstar. As well as the Fab Two, the track also features Peter Frampton and Mick Fleetwood.



Mötley Crüe's John 5 and Nikki Sixx also appear on an original track, Bygones, while Sting guests with a cover of his hit single, Every Breath You Take. Speaking on The Rachel Ray Show, Dolly Parton said: “I’ve got a lot of wonderful iconic songs that people love and wonderful iconic singers joining me on them. Paul McCartney sang with me on Let It Be.” Parton debuted the album's lead single, World on Fire, at the 2023 ACM Awards.

“I’m so excited to finally present my first rock 'n' roll album, Rockstar,” Parton said. “I am very honoured and privileged to have worked with some of the greatest iconic singers and musicians of all time and to be able to sing all the iconic songs throughout the album was a joy beyond measure. I hope everybody enjoys it as much as I’ve enjoyed putting it together.”

For her new project, Parton also enlisted Elton John, Stevie Nicks, P!nk, Miley Cyrus, Lizzo and many more. The full tracklist – along with the names of each guest star and their respective spots – can be found below.

(Image credit: Press)

Rockstar (special guest Richie Sambora) World on Fire Every Breath You Take (feat. Sting) Open Arms (feat. Steve Perry) Magic Man (feat. Ann Wilson with special guest Howard Leese) Long As I Can See The Light (feat. John Fogerty) Either Or (feat. Kid Rock) I Want You Back (feat. Steven Tyler with special guest Warren Haynes) What Has Rock And Roll Ever Done For You (feat. Stevie Nicks with special guest Waddy Wachtel) Purple Rain Baby, I Love Your Way (feat. Peter Frampton) I Hate Myself For Loving You (feat. Joan Jett & The Blackhearts) Night Moves (feat. Chris Stapleton) Wrecking Ball (feat. Miley Cyrus) (I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction (feat. P!nk & Brandi Carlile) Keep On Loving You (feat. Kevin Cronin) Heart Of Glass (feat. Debbie Harry) Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me (feat. Elton John) Tried To Rock And Roll Me (feat. Melissa Etheridge) Stairway To Heaven (feat. Lizzo & Sasha Flute) We Are The Champions Bygones (feat. Rob Halford with special guests Nikki Sixx & John 5) My Blue Tears (feat. Simon Le Bon) What’s Up? (feat. Linda Perry) You’re No Good (feat. Emmylou Harris & Sheryl Crow) Heartbreaker (feat. Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo) Bittersweet (feat. Michael McDonald) I Dreamed About Elvis (feat. Ronnie McDowell with special guest The Jordanaires) Let It Be (feat. Paul McCartney & Ringo Starr with special guests Peter Frampton & Mick Fleetwood) Free Bird (feat. Ronnie Van Zant with special guests Gary Rossington, Artimus Pyle and The Artimus Pyle Band)

(Image credit: Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)

Rockstar (opens in new tab) is available to pre-order now.