Peter Frampton Shares Instrumental Version of "Georgia On My Mind"

The Peter Frampton Band have shared their cover of Hoagy Carmichael’s “Georgia On My Mind,” from their forthcoming album, All Blues.

Said Frampton of the song, “It’s the standard. I’ve heard Ray Charles kill it, I’ve heard Steve Winwood kill it and I would never attempt to sing this song. There’s just too many great versions by so many great singers. I decided we would do this song as an instrumental. It’s turned out to be a highlight on this record and just shows the versatility of the band.”

All Blues, which features covers of some of Frampton’s favorite blues songs, was recorded with his longtime touring band of Adam Lester (guitar/vocals), Rob Arthur (keyboards/guitar/vocals) and Dan Wojciechowski (drums). It’s due for release June 7 via Ume.

All Blues was recorded at Frampton’s studio in Nashville, Studio Phenix, and was co-produced by Frampton and Chuck Ainlay. The album features additional collaborations with Larry Carlton, Sonny Landreth and Steve Morse.

The vinyl will be available as a double LP and also as a limited edition translucent blue color pressing exclusively at PeterFrampton.com. The double LP will include the bonus track “I Feel So Good,” which was written by Big Bill Broonzy and popularized by Muddy Waters.

Of the album, Frampton explained, “I have always loved to play the blues. When we formed Humble Pie, the first material we played together was just that. For the last two summers I had been playing a handful of blues numbers every night on stage with Steve Miller Band. I enjoyed this immensely and it gave me the idea of doing an ‘All Blues’ album live in the studio with my band.

“We started the resulting sessions nine days after coming off the road last year. Over a two-week period, we recorded 23 tracks, all live in the studio. The energy of these tracks is completely different from building a track one instrument at a time. With this recording, we pay tribute to all the original artists who invented this incredible music. I hope you can hear and feel our enjoyment. I’m not sure if you can say we had fun playing the blues. But we definitely did.”

Additionally, as previously announced, Frampton’s farewell tour, "Peter Frampton Finale—The Farewell Tour," will kick off June 18 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The outing, his last after revealing that he has been diagnosed with Inclusion-Body Myositis (IBM), an inflammatory muscle disease that he says will eventually leave him unable to play guitar, will feature special guest Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening, as well as Julian Frampton on the West Coast stops, with additional surprise guests to appear on select dates.