Phil Anselmo, Warbeast Announce Split EP, 'War of the Gargantuas'

With Phil Anselmo's debut solo album tentatively due sometime in 2013, fans can get an early taste of the former Pantera singer's solo material via a newly announced split EP with Texas thrashers Warbeast.

Titled War of the Gargantuas, the EP will feature two tracks from each artist, and will be released on January 8 via Anselmo's Housecore Records, just in time for the kickoff of the Down/Warbeast West Coast tour on January 11.

“This split is a glimpse into the future of both my solo project and ultimate thrash metallers Warbeast," said Anselmo in an official press release. "The title of the split is War of The Gargantuas and it is fitting on many levels because of our combined love for the '60s Japanese film of the same name, the power of our combined musical output(s) and our humorous affection that plays out within each of our "Gargantuan" personalities."

He continued, "Both Warbeast and myself have full length LP's that will be released shortly after this is released, but this split is unique musically. It is a time capsule; a loud pause ‘til we both release our full length products. Enjoy the destruction of music!"

Down and Warbeast 2013 Tour Dates

1/5 – Fort Worth, TX @ The Rail Club (WARBEAST ONLY, War of the Gargantuas Release Show)

1/11 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live – Ballroom

1/12 – San Antonio, TX @ Backstage Live

1/14 – Tempe, AZ @ The Marquee

1/15 – Las Vegas, NV @ Fremont Country Club

1/16 – West Hollywood, CA @ Key Club

1/18 – Anaheim, CA @ City National Grove of Anaheim

1/19 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

1/20 – San Francisco, CA @ Regency Ballroom

1/22 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox at the Market

1/23 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

1/24 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory Concert House

1/26 – Denver, CO @ The Summit Music Hall

1/28 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

1/29 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave

1/30 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s

2/1 – Chattanooga, TN @ Track 29