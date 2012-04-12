Photo of the Day: Slash, Marilyn Manson, Johnny Depp and Alice Cooper at the Revolver Golden Gods

Need more proof that last night's Revolver Golden Gods Awards was an epic occasion for music? Check out the below photo, courtesy of photographer Robert Knight, which features Slash, Marilyn Manson, Johnny Depp and Alice Cooper hanging out backstage last night.

Depp made a surprise appearance, performing with Marilyn Manson on two songs during his headlining performance, "The Beautiful People" and "Sweet Dreams (Are Made of These)". The actor will appear on Manson's new album, Born Villain, contributing to a cover of Carly Simon's "You're So Vain."

If you missed all the action, you can still replay the show here for the remainder of the day.