Photo Gallery: Gwar at The Glass House in Pomona, California, November 13

The show must go on!

Despite the absence of departed brother Cory Smoot, aka Flattus Maximus, Gwar delivered the goods to the crowd at The Glass House in Pomona, California, this past Sunday night, November 13, with radical aplomb, pumping out a killer setlist at very high volume.

Of course, fans experienced the usual display of carnage and depravity, characteristic of a band that will never die.

Honorable mention: A brutal onstage evisceration of "Snooki" from the show Jersey Shore.

Photos: Charlie Steffens