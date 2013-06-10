Photo Gallery: Metallica, Deftones, Red Hot Chili Peppers and More at 2013 Orion Music + More

If you missed the 2013 version of the Orion Music + More fest, which took place on Detroit's Belle Isle over the weekend, we hope this photo gallery will help set the scene.

The fest kicked off Saturday, June 8; among Saturday's events were Metallica's surprise set as a fake band, Dehann, during which they performed all of Kill 'Em All, their 1983 debut album. Orion built to a climax Sunday night, once again with festival hosts Metallica taking the stage.

Along the way, there were performances by Deftones, Rise Against, Red Hot Chili Peppers, the Bronx, Dead Sara, Battlecross, Dropkick Murphys, the Dillinger Escape Plan and many more.

Expect more photos from Orion in the days ahead!

All photos by Rob Fenn.