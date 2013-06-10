Trending

Photo Gallery: Metallica, Deftones, Red Hot Chili Peppers and More at 2013 Orion Music + More

By

If you missed the 2013 version of the Orion Music + More fest, which took place on Detroit's Belle Isle over the weekend, we hope this photo gallery will help set the scene.

The fest kicked off Saturday, June 8; among Saturday's events were Metallica's surprise set as a fake band, Dehann, during which they performed all of Kill 'Em All, their 1983 debut album. Orion built to a climax Sunday night, once again with festival hosts Metallica taking the stage.

Along the way, there were performances by Deftones, Rise Against, Red Hot Chili Peppers, the Bronx, Dead Sara, Battlecross, Dropkick Murphys, the Dillinger Escape Plan and many more.

Expect more photos from Orion in the days ahead!

All photos by Rob Fenn.

Image 1 of 35

Image 2 of 35

Image 3 of 35

Image 4 of 35

Image 5 of 35

Image 6 of 35

Image 7 of 35

Image 8 of 35

Image 9 of 35

Image 10 of 35

Image 11 of 35

Image 12 of 35

Image 13 of 35

Image 14 of 35

Image 15 of 35

Image 16 of 35

Image 17 of 35

Image 18 of 35

Image 19 of 35

Image 20 of 35

Image 21 of 35

Image 22 of 35

Image 23 of 35

Image 24 of 35

Image 25 of 35

Image 26 of 35

Image 27 of 35

Image 28 of 35

Image 29 of 35

Image 30 of 35

Image 31 of 35

Image 32 of 35

Image 33 of 35

Image 34 of 35

Image 35 of 35