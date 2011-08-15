Photo Gallery: Preview Revolver’s Big Four Trading Cards

Unless you’ve been living under a boulder, you know that the Big Four of thrash — Metallica, Slayer, Megadeth and Anthrax — are playing Yankee Stadium in New York City on Wednesday, September 14. It’s only the second time these four metal giants have shared a stage in the United States.

Since nobody knows whether we’ll get another chance to see them onstage again, Guitar World and Revolver are celebrating the event with the Big Four Weeks.

As we lead up to the show, both websites will provide eye-popping exclusives, previously unseen backstage video, excerpts from our interviews with the bands — including those in Revolver’s issue devoted to the Big Four, which you can buy right here — and lots more.

Revolver is presenting a first look at the Big Four trading cards that are including in newsstand editions of the September/October issue, which will be available on newsstands on Tuesday, August 16. The cards were modeled the cards after Topps baseball cards from 1986 — the year three of the bands released their masterpieces — and the backs feature vital stats, selected discographies, and fun facts sponsored by our friends at Samson, Zoom and Hartke.

Check them out right here.