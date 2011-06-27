Photo Gallery: Sleep Live in New York City

Last Wednesday, June 22, reunited stoner metal giants Sleep descended on NYC's Terminal 5 and delivered a pummeling, riff-tastic set. The band—which is High on Fire's Matt Pike on guitars, Om's Al Cisneros on vocals/bass and Neurosis drummer Jason Roeder (who's been filling in for the recently retired Chris Haikus)—treated audiences to massively loud renditions of classic cuts such as "Dopesmoker," "Dragonaut," "Holy Mountain" and "The Druid."

Support was provided by New York doom act Winter.

Photographer Matt McGinley was on hand to document the action. Check out his shots below.