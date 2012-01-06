Photo Gallery: Van Halen at New York's Cafe Wha?

As you undoubtedly know by now, Van Halen played an intimate gig last night at Manhattan's Cafe Wha? for members of the press (and John McEnroe).

Members of the Guitar World staff were on hand, and Managing Editor Jeff Kitts scored the following candid shots of David, Eddie, Alex and Wolfgang from stageside. We've also included his clip of the band performing "Hot For Teacher" below. Enjoy!

For more on last night's show, check out Chris Gill's live report and the official news report on the upcoming Van Halen album and tour.