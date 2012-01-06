Van Halen Confirm New Album Title, Release Date and 2012 Tour Dates

As expected, Van Halen used their intimate Thursday-night show at New York City's Cafe Wha?, a 250-seat venue, to confirm details of their upcoming new album.
The album, which will be titled A Different Kind of Truth, will indeed be released on February 7 and will be preceded by a new single called "Tattoo," which will debut Tuesday, January 10.
According to Guitar World's Richard Bienstock, the band debuted a new track called "She's the Woman" during their set, which was chock full of the band's hits. You can read more from his report here.
While only a lucky few got to see Van Halen last night, the band will kick off their 2012 tour on February 18 in Louisville, Kentucky.
Want more details? Check out this special live report from last night's show by Guitar World writer Chris Gill.
Van Halen 2012 Tour Dates
- Feb. 18 - Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center
- Feb. 20 - Auburn Hills, MI - The Palace Of Auburn Hills
- Feb. 22 - Indianapolis, IN - Bankers Life Fieldhouse
- Feb. 24 - Chicago, IL - United Center
- Feb. 28 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
- Mar. 01 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
- Mar. 03 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Arena
- Mar. 05 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center
- Mar. 09 - Buffalo, NY - First Niagara Center
- Mar. 11 - Boston, MA - TD Garden
- Mar. 15 - Montreal, QCBell Centre
- Mar. 17 - Toronto, ON - Air Canada Centre
- Mar. 21 - Ottawa, ON - Scotiabank Place
- Mar. 24 - Atlantic City, NJ - Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall
- Mar. 28 - Washington, DC - Verizon Center
- Mar. 30 - Pittsburgh, PA - Consol Energy Center
- Apr. 01 - Rosemont, IL - Allstate Arena
- Apr. 10 - Sunrise, FL - BankAtlantic Center
- Apr. 12 - Tampa, FL - Tampa Bay Times Forum
- Apr. 14 - Orlando, FL - Amway Center
- Apr. 16 - Jacksonville, FL - Jacksonville Veterans Mem. Arena
- Apr. 19 - Atlanta, GA - Philips Arena
- Apr. 21 - Greensboro, NC - Greensboro Coliseum Complex
- Apr. 25 - Charlotte, NC - Time Warner Cable Arena
- Apr. 27 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
- May 01 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center
- May 05 - Tacoma, WA - Tacoma Dome
- May 07 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena
- May 09 - Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome
- May 11 - Edmonton, AB - Rexall Place
- May 17 - Winnipeg, MB - MTS Centre
- May 19 - Saint Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center
- May 22 - Kansas City, MO - Sprint Center
- May 24 - Denver, CO - Pepsi Center
- May 27 - Las Vegas, NV - MGM Grand Garden Arena
- Jun. 01 - Los Angeles, CA - Staples Center
- Jun. 03 - Oakland, CA - Oracle Arena
- Jun. 05 - San Jose, CA - HP Pavilion At San Jose
- Jun. 12 - Anaheim, CA - Honda Center
- Jun. 14 - San Diego, CA - Viejas Arena
- Jun. 16 - Phoenix, AZ - US Airways Center
- Jun. 20 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center
- Jun. 22 - San Antonio, TX - AT&T Center
- Jun. 24 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center
- Jun. 26 - New Orleans, LA - New Orleans Arena