Van Halen Confirm New Album Title, Release Date and 2012 Tour Dates

As expected, Van Halen used their intimate Thursday-night show at New York City's Cafe Wha?, a 250-seat venue, to confirm details of their upcoming new album.

The album, which will be titled A Different Kind of Truth, will indeed be released on February 7 and will be preceded by a new single called "Tattoo," which will debut Tuesday, January 10.

According to Guitar World's Richard Bienstock, the band debuted a new track called "She's the Woman" during their set, which was chock full of the band's hits. You can read more from his report here.

While only a lucky few got to see Van Halen last night, the band will kick off their 2012 tour on February 18 in Louisville, Kentucky.

Van Halen 2012 Tour Dates