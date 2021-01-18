Pigtronix boldly goes where no mini pedals have gone before as it launches the ultra-versatile Constellator, Space Rip and Moon Pool

NAMM 2021 isn't taking place in the physical realm this year, but you'll find all the hottest January gear launches in our guide to the biggest guitar, amp and pedal releases of 2021 so far.

Pigtronix has launched a trio of new effects for 2021, and they’re among the most diverse mini pedals you’ll find on the market – meet the Constellator modulated analog delay, Space Rip PWM guitar synth and Moon Pool tremvelope phaser.

What’s remarkable is the sheer number of controls Pigtronix has managed to cram on each of these space-themed stompboxes, all of which run off 9V DC power supplies.

Here’s the lowdown…

Pigtronix Constellator

The Constellator is an all-analog echo, with up to 600ms of delay time and an adjustable modulation.

It uses MN3005 bucket brigade chips, promising superior headroom and tape-like saturation, while a feel toggle switch can further color the LFO modulation. And, yes, it can self-oscillate.

Pigtronix Space Rip

Pulse width modulation is the name of the Space Rip’s game, offering sawtooth and square wave voices in multiple voices.

Pigtronix is promising a “state-of-the-art” tracking engine to minimize latency and maximize pitch and dynamics, all tuned via the, erm, Tune knob.

A Rate control controls the speed of the modulation, while Sub adds an extra voice one octave down – the entire synth sound can be dropped an additional octave via the Octave switch, too.

Pigtronix Moon Pool

Finally, the Moon Pool doubles as both an analog phaser shifter and tremolo, and offers independent speed control over both, triggered by your picking intensity.

While the aesthetic may be cutting-edge, the sounds should veer into classic territory, courtesy of a four-stage phaser and variable bias tremolo design.

The ways in which the pedal reacts to playing dynamics can be adjusted via a Sensitivity control, as well as a pair of three-way toggle switches. A Trem/Phase switch allows players to choose one or other of the onboard effects, or both.

All three pedals will cost $179 apiece.