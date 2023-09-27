“Years in the making and the first of its kind”: Pigtronix reveals the Cosmosis, an ambient reverb with groundbreaking tones you won’t hear from any other pedal

Pigtronix has announced the Cosmosis, an ambient reverb pedal that the innovative manufacturer is touting as “years in the making and the first of its kind”.

At first glance, the Cosmosis is a competitively featured offering, with a choice of three grand-sounding original ‘spaces’ – Theatre, Temple and Cosmos – and controls for Tone, Blend and Size.

Theatre handles smaller rooms, while Temple boasts longer reflections in parallel and series. Cosmos, meanwhile, handles your Strymon-esque heavenly ’verbs, adjusting the ambience to the harmonic information it receives. Plus, there’s a bonus setting: turn the Size knob all the way down and you get a full-wet reverse reverb.

The stompbox’s USP, however, lies in its Morph control, which allows players to adjust their reverb settings in real-time – essentially, you can blend between two completely different settings using the dedicated footswitch.

Pigtronix’s demo video shows how easy it is to access the pedal’s groundbreaking tones: dial in your first setting, then double-tap the footswitch and assign a second. From there, hitting the Morph footswitch will gradually adjust between the two, generating a unique oscillating reverb that almost sounds like a modulation effect.

The Morph Rate can be adjusted from 0ms all the way up to 10 seconds, while sounds can be saved in four onboard presets, accessed via the second footswitch.

There’s a staggering amount of potential here: you could go from a tight room sound to a massive hall for the last note of a solo, or create some seriously out-there soundscapes by oscillating between two otherworldly ’verbs.

As for the rest of the functional stuff, the Cosmosis is a stereo pedal with dual ins and outs, and also offers remote control over space and preset selection via a TRS jack. The pedal will run off a standard 9VDC power supply supplying 100mA.

It feels like a new ambient reverb hits the market every month, but true to form, Pigtronix has struck on something new here. We can’t wait to see what experimental players conjure up with this.

The Cosmosis is available now for $219 – check out Pigtronix for more info.