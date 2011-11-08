Pink Floyd Post Trailer for "Experience" and "Immersion" Editions of 'Wish You Were Here'

Pink Floyd have just posted a trailer for the new Experience and Immersion editions of their classic album, Wish You Were Here. The trailer features clips from each remastered track on the album, including previously unreleased live songs and alternate versions. You can listen to the samples below.

This marks the second Pink Floyd album to be issued in Experience and Immersion editions after Dark Side of the Moon; it is part of a larger campaign of Pink Floyd remasters released this year by EMI under the "Why Pink Floyd?" banner. You can find out more about the remasters here.

The Wall is the next up to have its own Experience and Immersion editions.