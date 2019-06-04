Pixies Detail New Album, Share First Single, “On Graveyard Hill”

The Pixies have announced the details of their new studio album, Beneath the Eyrie, due September 13 via the band’s own label, Infectious/BMG, and available in a wide variety of packages.

In advance of the release, they’ve also shared the record’s first single, “On Graveyard Hill.” You can check out the song, co-written by singer and guitarist Black Francis and bassist Paz Lenchantin, above.

Beneath the Eyrie was written over the course of 2018 and recorded last December at Dreamland Recordings near Woodstock, NY. The album was produced by Tom Dalgety (Ghost, Royal Blood).

You can pre-order the new album here.

Pixies—Beneath the Eyrie:

01 In the Arms of Mrs Mark of Cain

02 On Graveyard Hill

03 Catfish Kate

04 This Is My Fate

05 Ready for Love

06 Silver Bullet

07 Long Rider

08 Los Surfers Muertos

09 St. Nazaire

10 Bird of Prey

11 Daniel Boone

12 Death Horizon