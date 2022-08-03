Watch pro-shot footage of the Pixies’ triumphant headline set in Cologne, Germany

Just days ago, the Pixies performed a two-hour show in the center of German city Cologne for the country’s Rockpalast TV show and now you can watch the full pro-shot footage from the show.

Taking place on July 30 among the spires of Cologne cathedral, in the city’s Roncalliplatz, the concert was initially live-streamed but footage remains on YouTube and has since been widely circulated by fans.

It is a set with space for both the hits and deeper cuts, including Wave Of Mutilation, Monkey Gone To Heaven, Here Comes Your Man, Gigantic, Bone Machine, Debaser and of course, Where Is My Mind?

In addition, with the Pixies’ new album Doggerel due out next month, the band treated the audience to four new tracks, presumably taken from the record, including Vault of Heaven [39:31], Who's More Sorry Now? [46:50], The Lord Has Come Back Today [50:06] and lead single, There's a Moon On [43:49].

All of the tracks have been performed live previously on this tour, but the Rockpalast footage is probably the best recording we’ve seen (or heard) of them so far. The band also performed Human Crime, the standalone single they released back in March, before the album announcement.

“This time around we have grown,” said guitarist Joey Santiago, when the album was announced. “We no longer have under two-minute songs. We have little breaks, more conventional arrangements but still our twists in there.”

The band seem to keep things simple on the gear front in the set, too, with Charles Thompson (AKA Black Francis) heavily favoring his vintage Butterscotch Tele alongside Martin acoustic guitars. Santiago, meanwhile, uses his 1965 Gibson ES-345 (with Bigsby), and 1960 Les Paul Goldtop, but seems to lean on a Bigsby-equipped Gibson Les Paul Deluxe for the majority of the set.

To keep up to date with the band and pre-order Doggerel, head to the Pixies site.