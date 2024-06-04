“It’s a very zombie, rock ‘n’ roll horror movie setting”: Pixies release first music with new bassist

Pixies have announced the release of their first music since the addition of Band of Skulls bassist Emma Richardson to the lineup. The first release of 2024 takes the form of AA-side single You’re So Impatient / Que Sera, Sera.

The two sister tracks see Pixies “creating a macabre and cinematic picture of American pop culture.” The explosive two-minute punk track You're So Impatient manages to fit in a short guitar solo that complements the frenetic nature of the track. Conversely, the acoustic guitar-heavy Que Sera, Sera cleanses the palate with an eerie rendition of the 1955 track of Doris Day fame.

Guitarist, singer, and songwriter Black Francis gives more insight into what inspired the AA-side single. “You're So Impatient is a slightly comedic suburban culture moment: there’s this guy, there’s this gal, there’s this tug-of-love dynamic going on,” he says. “But the backdrop is the mall. And while the mall is crass, it’s also a very zombie, rock ‘n’ roll horror movie setting.”

2024 marks 35 years since the Pixies’ sophomore album Doolittle, which catapulted the band to fame, and 20 years since the celebrated reformation at Coachella.

This new chapter includes bassist Emma Richardson, who will also be joining the band on their upcoming North American, UK, and Australia/New Zealand tours.

In March, Pixies announced that Richardson joined the band after the departure of Paz Lenchantin, who initially joined the band as a touring bassist in 2014, replacing founding member Kim Deal. Lenchantin became an official member in 2016, working on Head Carrier (2016), Beneath the Eurie (2019) and Doggerel (2022).

Speaking about her new appointment, Richardson commented: “I am thrilled to announce I will be playing bass for Pixies this year on their worldwide tour! Dream come true.”

You’re So Impatient and Que Sera, Sera are out now via Pixies Recording Inc/BMG, with a limited edition 7-inch set to be released on July 19.