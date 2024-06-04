“It’s a very zombie, rock ‘n’ roll horror movie setting”: Pixies release first music with new bassist

By
published

AA-side single You’re So Impatient / Que Sera, Sera goes from punk-infused to dark folk tale in the span of five minutes

Press photo of Pixies in 2024
(Image credit: Liam Maxwell/Dawbell/Pixies)

Pixies have announced the release of their first music since the addition of Band of Skulls bassist Emma Richardson to the lineup. The first release of 2024 takes the form of AA-side single You’re So Impatient / Que Sera, Sera.

The two sister tracks see Pixies “creating a macabre and cinematic picture of American pop culture.” The explosive two-minute punk track You're So Impatient manages to fit in a short guitar solo that complements the frenetic nature of the track. Conversely, the acoustic guitar-heavy Que Sera, Sera cleanses the palate with an eerie rendition of the 1955 track of Doris Day fame.

Janelle Borg
Janelle Borg

Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her art-rock/psych-punk band ĠENN.