“We’re grateful for Paz’s many contributions, and wish her all the very best going forward”: Paz Lenchantin leaves the Pixies after 10 years – and her replacement has been announced

Lenchantin will leave the group to focus on her own projects, while Pixies will dive head first into a UK/European tour with the help of a new bassist

Pixies have named their new bass guitar player, after the band revealed long-time member Paz Lenchantin had departed the group after 10 years.

In a press statement, the alt-rock icons announced Lenchantin would be leaving in order to concentrate on her own projects.

“We’re grateful for Paz’s many contributions,” the band said, “and wish her all the very best going forward.”

In her place, Pixies have confirmed the band will welcome former Band of Skulls bassist Emma Richardson into the fold. Richardson will make her debut as Pixies’ newest member on March 8, when the group kick off their UK/Europe tour.

“I am thrilled to announce I will be playing bass for Pixies this year on their world wide tour,” Richardson wrote on social media. “Dream come true.”

She will be replacing Lenchantin, who was first appointed as Pixies bass player in 2014 to replace the outgoing touring Kim Shattuck, who in turn was drafted to fill the shoes of co-founder Kim Deal.

Lenchantin – who had worked with Pixies guitarist Joey Santiago before the call-up – was eventually given the role on a permanent basis, and helped the band record three studio albums over a 10 year stint with the group.

Speaking to Bass Player a while back, Lenchantin discussed learning Pixies’ back catalog and the challenges associated with stepping in to fill Deal’s position – something that she only overcame once Deal visited her in a dream.

“On the first few shows, I found myself trying to sound exactly like Kim, but something just wasn’t working,” she said. “It was really bugging me, and then one night I had a dream, and I know this is going to sound strange, but she came into my dream and whispered into my ear, 'Paz, if you want to be like me, don’t be like me.' 

“Meaning if I just be myself, I’ll actually be more like her, because that’s what her spirit is. When I first came in, I was confused, because everyone was expecting me to sound like her, but it didn’t feel right. 

“After that dream I realized it’s most important for me to be myself, and the energy that comes from that is more important than me trying to imitate someone.”

Head over to the Pixies website for a full list of upcoming tour dates.

