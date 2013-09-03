The Pixies Premiere "Indie Cindy" Music Video

The Pixies have posted a music video for a new song, "Indie Cindy," and you can check it out below.
The song is from EP-1, the band's new four-song EP, which was released today, September 3.
Here's a bullet-by-bullet description of the new EP:
• All songs written by the Pixies
• Recorded at Rockfield Studios, Wales, UK, October 2012
• Produced by Gil Norton
• Black Francis/vocals; Joey Santiago/guitars, backing vocals; David Lovering/drums; Ding/bass; Jeremy Dubs/backing vocals
• EP-1 artwork designed by Vaughan Oliver at v23
• EP-1 is available on the Pixies website.
Check out the video and let us know what you think of it!