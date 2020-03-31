Trending

Plini turned a photo of birds into a guitar melody - and the results are breathtaking

“Please don’t judge my total inability to write sheet music,” the Australian instrumental guitarist jokes

Australian prog-rock ace (and Guitar World columnist) Plini has demonstrated in the past how to build a complex riff from a simple melody.

Now the electric guitar player has taken things a step further, building a stunning instrumental piece out of, well, a photograph.

The guitarist recently took to Instagram to post a pic of birds in flight, over which he superimposed a music staff. He then interpreted the birds as notes, added a characteristically ethereal backing track and, well, the results are rather stunning, as you can see and hear.

recently took this pic & today decided to use it as a melody generation experiment (as with the ‘surfers’ image further down my profile) 🐦 there’s a lil more to it than where this clip ends so i think i shall put it up on bandcamp or something soon 🌝 (pls don’t judge my total inability to write sheet music) enjoy xoxo Plini

A photo posted by @plini on Mar 30, 2020 at 5:11am PDT

Plini fans will also, um, note that this is not the first time the guitarist has attempted something of this nature. A few months back, he shared a photo of surfers in an ocean, which first inspired his “melody generation” idea.

At that time, Plini wrote:

“I posted this photo the other day and someone commented that the surfers looked like notation. So I put a stave over them, approximated the notes, sight-read an interpretation of the rhythm and added some other shit on top.”

As for the new "birds” melody, Plini says there’s more to come. 

“I think I shall put it up on Bandcamp or something soon,” he writes, adding, “Please don’t judge my total inability to write sheet music.”