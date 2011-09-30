Poll: What is the Best Guitar Album of the Eighties?

In the February 1990 issue, the editorial staff at Guitar World assembled a list of their picks for the best guitar records of the eighties.

Fifty-one albums (Steve Morse's High Tension Wires and Yngwie Malmsteen's Trilogy tied for 50th) and one honorable mention (This Is Spinal Tap) made the cut.

The collection was an amalgamation of rock, metal, blues, jazz and alternative albums. And while some of the albums failed to retain their popularity over the years, others have remained classic staples that continue to make their way into the hands of younger audiences as time goes on.

