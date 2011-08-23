Readers Poll: Top 10 Guitar Albums of 1983

If you were alive and rockin' in 1983, that meant one thing: You were staring down the horizon of a rock 'n' roll sub-genre that would dominate the airwaves for the next eight years: glam metal.

Quiet Riot's Metal Health, the first heavy metal album to reach No. 1 on the US album charts, would begin the trend. The rise of bands like Motley Crue, Def Leppard and a sleeker, makeup-free Kiss added to the growing prominence of what is now colloquially referred to as "hair metal."

Whether you liked Spandex or not, one thing was certain: The rise of mainstream guitar music was under way.

With an abundance of guitar albums - and hairstyles - to choose from, here are your picks for the 10 best guitar albums of 1983.