Poll: What is the Best Song on Nirvana's 'Nevermind'?

Nevermind, Nirvana's second studio album, hit the shelves on September 24, 1991 -- and things haven't quite been the same ever since.

The landmark album brought alternative rock to the masses and sold a hell of a lot of products for Colgate (the makers of Teen Spirit deodorant) ... .

Now, 20 years after the fact, we ask you to take our poll and choose your favorite -- or simply the best overall -- song from Nevermind.

We know it might be difficult for you. After all, how could you possibly choose "Lithium" over "Come As You Are"? Or "Smells Like Teen Spirit" over "Polly"? Over the past two decades, the album's 12 tunes have bonded with our collective psyche -- like demented cousins we can't quite live without.

While you're here, check out Guitar World's final interview with Kurt Cobain, from the February 1992 issue. For more about Nirvana and other '90s legends, check out the Big '90s issue of Guitar Legends, which is available in our online store.

Thanks for taking the poll!