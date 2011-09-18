Trending

Poll: Who Is the Fastest Guitarist of All Time?

By

Are you hooked on speedy guitarists?

Take our poll, below, and tell us who gets your vote for the fastest guitarist of all time. And if you need a little inspiration, be sure to check out Guitar World's own roundup of the 50 Fastest Guitarists of All Time.

And remember -- the guitarists in the story are listed in alphabetical order, not notes-per-millisecond order. Also remember that we tried to make sure several genres were represented -- as we did in this poll.

And if you need even more inspiration, check out this video we posted in late July: It's John Taylor of Colorado breaking the record for the fastest guitarist in the world, playing "Flight of the Bumblebee" at 600 BPM.

Thanks for taking the poll!