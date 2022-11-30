Ibanez finally launches Tim Henson and Scott LePage’s eagerly awaited new signature electric guitars

Ibanez has teamed up once again with Polyphia guitar wizards Tim Henson and Scott LePage to create two all-new signature guitars: the TOD10 and KRYS10.

It wasn’t that long ago that Henson and the Japanese guitar giant were releasing the TOD10N – a quirky nylon-string guitar first spotted and heard in the music video of Polyphia’s comeback single, Playing God.

Now, Henson and Ibanez – along with LePage – have set their sights firmly on the electric guitar department, releasing a pair of six-strings that have also seen extensive action from both players in recent times.

Some of the specs come as no surprise. As per a previous announcement from Fishman, Henson and LePage are now new endorsees of the pickup specialist, meaning each axe comes loaded with a set of specifically designed signature active humbuckers.

Taking things one model at a time, Henson’s silver-finished double-cutaway has been around for quite some time now. Back in February this year, the elusive model featured in Henson’s collaborative single with Jason Richardson, Upside Down, and stole the show when the Polyphia maestro teamed up with Plini and Cory Wong for a single titled Sunset.

More recently, though, it featured on Remember That You Will Die, and was used during a live cameo with Steve Vai.

In terms of build, the guitar boasts an American basswood body, an AZ Oval C roasted maple neck and an ebony fretboard, which is treated to 24 jumbo stainless steel frets and a Tree of Death inlay.

Other appointments include a Gotoh T1502 tremolo bridge, Graph Tech nut, 12” radius and subtly sculpted neck heel. As for electronics, two Fishman Fluence Modern Tim Henson signature humbuckers are wired to master volume and tone pots, and a five-way switch.

The TOD10 also offers a push/pull voice switching tone pot, which delivers more pickup combination possibilities.

LePage’s signature – his first since his flagship SLM10 – is equally stylish, and has also already seen extensive action with Polyphia.

At its core, the KRYS10 employs an ash body, AZ Oval C roasted maple neck and ebony fretboard, which also has 24 jumbo stainless steel frets but opts for offset white block inlays with a KRYS motif on the 12th fret.

The hardware is identical: a Gotoh T1502 – finished in gold here – lines up alongside a Graph Tech nut and 12” radius, with the same control system arriving wired to LePage’s own Fishman Fluence Custom Series active humbuckers.

In terms of price, both Henson's TOD10 and LePage's KRYS10 can be preordered now for $1,499.

For more information, head over to Ibanez (opens in new tab).