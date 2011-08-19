Pop Evil Pay Tribute to University of Michigan Football Team with New Song

Muskegon, Michigan-based hard-rockers Pop Evil are currently on the homepage of ESPN.com for recording a brand new song in honor of the University of Michigan football team. You can check out a clip of the song, titled "In The Big House," below.

The track wasn't commissioned by the University, but rather written by the band out of love for Michigan football.

"We wrote this to pay tribute to the team," says Pop Evil lead guitarist Tony Greve. "Hopefully the school picks it up and uses it as their fight song!"

He continued: "We got an opportunity to record this song for Michigan and we were ecstatic about it. This is a whole new avenue for our band, yet we're just doing what we do."

According to the band's official Facebook page, the track will be available for download on August 30.

Pop Evil are currently on tour in support of their new album, War of Angels, which is out now on e1 Music. You can catch the band on tour this fall with 3 Doors Down.

You can read more about the song at ESPN.com, and check out out interview with Pop Evil guitarist Tony Greve here.