Pop Evil Release Full Version of Michigan Football Tribute Song

As previously reported, Michigan-based hard rock band Pop Evil recently recorded a song as a tribute to the University of Michigan football team. Now, you can listen to the entire song, titlted "In The Big House," below.

Aside from garnering coverage from ESPN, the song even attracted the attention of the University of Michigan football program's Facebook page, who asked fans what they thought of the song.

The band, who weren't commissioned by the university to write the song, simply wanted to pay tribute to their favorite college football team -- though they wouldn't hate it if the song caught on with the school.

"Hopefully the school picks it up and uses it as their fight song!," said Pop Evil lead guitarist Tony Greve.