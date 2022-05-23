Perry Farrell reunites Porno For Pyros for first full show in 26 years at Welcome To Rockville

Perry Farrell reunited his post-Jane’s Addiction band Porno For Pyros for an appearance at Daytona festival Welcome To Rockville yesterday evening (May 22).

The announcement came after Jane’s Addiction were forced to pull their set due to guitarist Dave Navarro’s ongoing struggles with Covid-19.

Farrell first revealed the plan in a statement peppered with lyrical references on Welcome To Rockville’s Facebook page.

“The gang and the government are no different. That makes me 1%,” said Farrell. “Rockville, although we are blue that Jane’s cannot be with you at this time due to Dave’s long bout with COVID, I am still coming to Daytona, bringing to you for the first time in 26 years Porno For Pyros Featuring myself, Perry Farrrell, Stephen Perkins, Peter DiStefeno and Mike Watt.

“We’ll play some Jane’s songs for you as well, but for now let’s recall: My boat’s capsized it’s gonna sink to the bottom. I can see the lights on the shore…”

Fan footage from the set has now appeared online, though it remains to be seen whether the move will lead to further Porno For Pyros appearances.

Jane’s Addiction were not the only cancellation of the weekend, as several major sets were abandoned due to storms and inclement weather. Headlining sets from Guns N’ Roses and Korn were among those cancelled, as well as appearances from Shinedown and Rise Against. Megadeth also failed to appear after they were delayed on their return from a previous date in Canada.

“Tonight’s cancelation at Welcome To Rockville was a massive disappointment,” Slash tweeted. “We were really looking forward to the show. But the weather had other ideas. We sympathise with all you guys who got rained out along with us, it fucking sucks. Another time, sooner than later!”

Tonight's cancelation at Welcome to Rockville was a massive disappointment. We were really looking forward to the show. But the weather had other ideas. We sympathize with all you guys who got rained out along with us, it fucking sucks. Another time, sooner than later! iiii]; )'May 22, 2022 See more

Jane’s Addiction are set to return to the stage in October with Smashing Pumpkins for the Spirits On Fire tour.