Perry Farrell reunites Porno For Pyros for first full show in 26 years at Welcome To Rockville

By published

The frontman made the move after Jane’s Addiction cancelled due to Dave Navarro’s “long bout of Covid”

Porno For Pyros at Welcome To Rockville 2022
(Image credit: Nathan Zucker)

Perry Farrell reunited his post-Jane’s Addiction band Porno For Pyros for an appearance at Daytona festival Welcome To Rockville yesterday evening (May 22). 

The announcement came after Jane’s Addiction were forced to pull their set due to guitarist Dave Navarro’s ongoing struggles with Covid-19. 

Farrell first revealed the plan in a statement peppered with lyrical references on Welcome To Rockville’s Facebook page.

“The gang and the government are no different. That makes me 1%,” said Farrell. “Rockville, although we are blue that Jane’s cannot be with you at this time due to Dave’s long bout with COVID, I am still coming to Daytona, bringing to you for the first time in 26 years Porno For Pyros Featuring myself, Perry Farrrell, Stephen Perkins, Peter DiStefeno and Mike Watt. 

“We’ll play some Jane’s songs for you as well, but for now let’s recall: My boat’s capsized it’s gonna sink to the bottom. I can see the lights on the shore…”

Fan footage from the set has now appeared online, though it remains to be seen whether the move will lead to further Porno For Pyros appearances.

Jane’s Addiction were not the only cancellation of the weekend, as several major sets were abandoned due to storms and inclement weather. Headlining sets from Guns N’ Roses and Korn were among those cancelled, as well as appearances from Shinedown and Rise Against. Megadeth also failed to appear after they were delayed on their return from a previous date in Canada. 

“Tonight’s cancelation at Welcome To Rockville was a massive disappointment,” Slash tweeted. “We were really looking forward to the show. But the weather had other ideas. We sympathise with all you guys who got rained out along with us, it fucking sucks. Another time, sooner than later!”

See more

Jane’s Addiction are set to return to the stage in October with Smashing Pumpkins for the Spirits On Fire tour.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Matt Parker
Matt Parker

Matt is a freelance journalist who has spent the last decade interviewing musicians for the likes of Total Guitar, Guitarist, Guitar World, MusicRadar, NME.com, DJ Mag and Electronic Sound. In 2020, he launched CreativeMoney.co.uk, which aims to share the ideas that make creative lifestyles more sustainable. He plays guitar, but should not be allowed near your delay pedals.