Post Malone and Andrew Watt team up for knockout performances of Brad Paisley and Sturgill Simpson country hits

These days, where you find Post Malone you'll find Andrew Watt. When the pair aren't hosting all-star jam sessions, they're either teaming up on Ozzy Osbourne records, facing off in furious guitar battles or, apparently, covering country numbers.

In their latest appearance together, the duo joined Matthew McConaughey's We're Texas livestream fundraiser – which aired March 21 – to deliver stellar renditions of Brad Paisley's I'm Gonna Miss Her (The Fishing Song) and Sturgill Simpson's You Can Have The Crown.

On the former, Posty looks at ease as he serves up a platter of dulcet tones, while Watt dons a Gretsch White Falcon electric guitar to complement the sliding lap steel lines. For the Simpson number, Malone wields an acoustic guitar whilst Watt plays a Fender Stratocaster.

The livestream also includes appearances from Gary Clark Jr., Khalid, Kelly Clarkson and Willie Nelson, as well as actors including Jennifer Garner, Jamie Foxx, Woody Harrelson and Renée Zellweger.

Proceeds from the We're Texas livestream are being directed to McConaughey's Just Keep Livin foundation and its Texas relief fund, which were set up in the wake of February's Winter Storm Uri.