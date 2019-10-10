Power up with Electro-Harmonix's new S8 Multi-Output power supply

Electro-Harmonix has broken into the increasingly competitive power supply game with its new S8 Multi-Output unit.

Featuring outputs that are individually regulated and short-circuit protected, the S8 can power up to eight pedals. It has one 18V output with a maximum current of 150mA and seven 9V outputs with a maximum current of 250mA per output.

The S8 is 3.7” x 1.7” x 1.4” (93.5mm x 42mm x 36mm) and weighs in at 4.9oz (140g), with a metal chassis.

Electro-Harmonix rarely disappoints, so we're definitely eager to see how this stacks up against the industry's best power supplies.

The Electro-Harmonix S8 Multi-Output power supply includes eight power cables and a pedalboard mounting strip, and is available now for $79.99.

Head over to EHX for more info.