Powerglove Debut Music Video for "Batman"

Videogame-inspired metal act Powerglove have just released a new music video for their track "Batman." The song is the lead track off the band's latest release Saturday Morning Apocalypse, which was released late last year.

You can check out the video, which may in fact rival Red Hot Chili Peppers' "California" in terms of awesome video game music videos, below.

Powerglove guitarist Chris Marchiel had this to say on the new video: "David Brodsky and I just finished our music video for 'Batman'. In typical Powerglove fashion we did things a little differently. After shooting our green screen performance footage we captured tons of "sprite" images of ourselves in the style of Mortal Kombat then processed those into full sets of 16 bit action moves. Then, instead of just animating those, I programmed several video game fight scenarios with the band as playable characters and recorded takes of me playing through the mini games. The result is a combination of green screen performance in original 16 bit environments, traditional sprite based animation and recorded gaming sequences and the end result is silly, unique and just plain fun."

The band are currently on the road as part of the Summer Slaughter tour. You can get complete tour details here.