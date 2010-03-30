Preorders Being Taken for Debut CD from Michael Abdow

Shredguy Records will be releasing the debut CD from Michael Abdow titled Native Alien. Dubbed the "melodic shred master" by Shredguy Records president Mike McDowell, Abdow has been sharpening his skills with the heavy metal band Frozen, and is now ready to be introduced to the guitar community as one of its most melodic players. This release also features the excellent drumming of MI-grad Mike Lamagna and Colin Conway of Frozen. All live drums on this release. The CD will be out on April 27th. Get ready for Michael Abdow!

Preorders are being taken now at myspace.com/shredguyrecords.