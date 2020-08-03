Prestige Guitars introduces new Devin Townsend Empath acoustic

We’ve reported on plenty of Devin Townsend signature Framus electric guitars, and now fans can get their unplugged Townsend on with Prestige Guitars’ latest run of his acoustic model, the Empath.

The hand-built dreadnought acoustic guitar boasts a torrefied Adirondack spruce top, Indian rosewood back and sides and 3A flame maple bevels on the armrest, backrest and cutaway.

There’s also a hand-carved mahogany neck, ebony fingerboard, ebony bridge, bone nut and saddle and a natural satin finish.

The Empath is limited to just 100 guitars worldwide, and each one includes a numbered, handwritten autographed letter from Townsend hidden inside the soundhole.

The guitar is available for preorder for $2,699. A 50% deposit is required upon placing an order, with the balance collected prior to shipment in October 2020.

For more information, head to Prestige Guitars.