Framus Unveils New Stormbender Devin Townsend Signature 7-String Masterbuilt Guitar

Framus has announced the new Stormbender Devin Townsend Signature 7-String Masterbuilt electric guitar.

The new model, which follows a six-string version released last year, boasts a mahogany back and maple top and a carbon fibre middle block. There’s also a flame maple neck and tigerstripe ebony fretboard with illuminated fret markers, as well as a pair of active Fishman Fluence humbuckers accessed by volume and tone knobs with push/pull voicing options and a pickup selector switch.

Other features on the Stormbender include Graph Tech Ratio locking machine heads, a Graph Tech Black Tusq saddle, Warwick Security straplocks and an EverTune bridge.

For more information, head over to Framus' website.