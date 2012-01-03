Previously Unheard Pearl Jam Demo, "Chinese," Streaming Online

Director -- and Pearl Jam friend -- Cameron Crowe recently made an appearance on Sirius/XMU’s Pearl Jam station. While on the air, he played a lengthy clip of a previously unheard demo called "Chinese" that dates from sometime in the '90s.

The clip is streaming in the YouTube window below, with the actual audio of the song beginning around the 1:50 mark.

Crowe revealed that a brief clip of the song can be heard in the new Pearl Jam documentary, Pearl Jam Twenty, which was our pick for the best DVD release of 2011.

As for what the New Year holds for Pearl Jam, bassist Jeff Ament told Rolling Stone back in September of 2011 that the band were "at least halfway" through recording a new album.