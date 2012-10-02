Previously Unseen Footage from The Beatles' 'Magical Mystery Tour' Posted Online

In late August, Apple Films announced the re-release of Magical Mystery Tour, The Beatles' long-out-of-print, made-for-TV film from 1967.

And while the film, which has been fully restored, will officially be released October 9, some previously unseen footage is now available for viewing at The Space, an arts website.

The footage shows The Beatles on their (magical) tour bus, sharing fish and chips at a small restaurant and more.

The film will be available on DVD and Blu-ray, complete with a remixed soundtrack (5.1 and stereo) and extra features. A boxed deluxe edition also will be released, and, for the first time, there will be a limited theatrical release of the film.

The new release also will feature three new edits of some of the song performances, plus scenes that were cut from the original film.

In September 1967, The Beatles loaded a film crew onto a bus along with friends, family and cast and headed west on the A30 out of London to make their third film, this time conceived and directed by band (especially Paul McCartney).

