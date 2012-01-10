Primal Rock Rebellion, Featuring Iron Maiden's Adrian Smith, Post More Info on Debut Album

Primal Rock Rebellion, the new project from Iron Maiden guitarist Adrian Smith and former SikTh frontman Mikee Goodman, have announced more details of their upcoming debut album on their official website.

The album, titled Awoken Broken, is set for a February 27 release via Finland's Spinefarm Records, and was produced by Adrian and Mikee. The track listing for the album has also been posted, and can be seen below.

"It was great working at my own pace and in my own studio with no time constraints," said Adrian Smith on his new project. "I think during the making of this album I went around the world twice with Maiden, working on the project in between. In the process, it allowed for a bit more of an experimental approach."

He continued: "Meanwhile, Mikee goes head to head with this renowned player as a full writing & production partner, adding new (sometimes surprising, often experimental) layers to the tracks, and ensuring that the music glistens with an inherent contemporary sheen."

You can still stream "I See Lights" off the new album here.

Awoken Broken Track Listing: