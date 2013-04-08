Primus' 'Sailing the Seas of Cheese' Deluxe Edition Coming May 21

In a restoration personally overseen by Les Claypool, Primus’ acclaimed Sailing the Seas of Cheese has been newly mixed in stereo and Dolby 5.1 Surround for the first time since its 1991 debut for an expanded deluxe edition to be released May 21 by Universal Music Enterprises.

The deluxe edition will be available in two six-panel Digipak configurations, each featuring the album’s new stereo mix on CD and the new 5.1 surround mix on Blu-ray or DVD, plus three exclusive, previously unreleased bonus tracks, including two live recordings from Primus’ 2012 “3D Tour” and a Bassnectar Remix of “Here Come the Bastards.” The Blu-ray’s audio options also include Dolby TrueHD 5.1 Surround. The audio bonanza is accompanied by four visualizer video streams, previously unpublished photos from the band’s archive, and new liner notes by music journalist and author Greg Prato.

A 200-gram vinyl LP to be released on the same date also features Claypool’s new stereo mix of the album. In a “Mystery Vinyl” challenge for fans, 1000 unmarked, randomly selected copies will contain the new stereo mix on a yellow vinyl LP instead of black.

Regarding the album’s new stereo and 5.1 mixes, Claypool says, “Musically, it holds up incredibly well. Sonically, it holds up fairly well. There’s some old-style reverbs that are a little bit syrupy. With modern technology, we can fix some of that stuff. But we don’t want to mess with it too much, because it is what it is. We want to fatten it up a little bit.”

“The way that people listen to music now—as far as stereos and headphones—you can hear so much more, so the idea of remixing it is really going to suit the way people listen to music now,” adds guitarist Larry LaLonde.

“DVD and Blu-ray offer great audiophile options for fans, but since the surround set-up in most home theater systems requires you to plant yourself in front of your telly for the full experience, why not have the option to see four different video streams with trippy looking visualizers to enhance your extracurricular activities,” says Claypool.

Released in May 1991 by then-fledgling Interscope Records, Sailing the Seas of Cheese was Primus’ second studio album and major label debut, featuring the singles “Jerry Was A Race Car Driver,” “Tommy the Cat” (with Tom Waits voicing “Tommy the Cat”), and “Those Damned Blue-Collar Tweekers.” The music videos for “Jerry Was A Race Car Driver” and “Tommy the Cat” received heavy play on MTV and the album hit #2 on Billboard’s Heatseekers chart, peaking at #116 on the Billboard 200.

Comprised of bassist/vocalist Claypool, guitarist LaLonde, and drummer Tim “Herb” Alexander, Primus toured extensively in 1991 and 1992, including dates with Public Enemy, Anthrax, Fishbone, Rush, and U2. Sailing the Seas of Cheese was certified Gold within two years, eventually climbing to Platinum in 2001.

Sailing the Seas of Cheese is one of a handful of vital albums that ushered in the 1990s’ alternative revolution, answering slick ‘80s productions with a more irreverent—less glammy—approach to rock. “Mainstream rock was pretty cheesy,” says Claypool. “We were going to either sink or swim, hence Sailing the Seas of Cheese.”

Primus has confirmed a U.S. tour of the band’s “3D” concerts. For the latest news, visit primusville.com.

