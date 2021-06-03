Sultry, wah-drenched new Prince track, Born 2 Die, unveiled

The Prince Estate has shared another previously unreleased track, Born 2 Die, from upcoming Prince album Welcome 2 America.

Born 2 Die grooves with an early-’70s Motown feel, topped off by some tasty pentatonic wah vamping and embellishments from Prince.

Performing alongside the Purple One is bassist Tal Wilkenfeld and drummer Chris Coleman, with vocal harmonies from Shelby J., Liv Warfield, and Elisa Fiorillo.

The politically charged Welcome 2 America was initially recorded in 2010, ahead of the tour of the same name. But while the tour went ahead, the album never saw the light of day until now.

The new release will be available in a number of formats, including a deluxe edition on CD and black vinyl, which includes a previously unreleased full concert video of Prince’s April 28, 2011 show at The Forum, as well as recreations of Welcome 2 America era ephemera, including an art print, poster, replica setlist, ticket, VIP invitation and backstage pass.

Welcome 2 America is out on July 30, and available to preorder now. The album’s full tracklisting is below:

Welcome 2 America Running Game (Son of a Slave Master) Born 2 Die 1000 Light Years From Here Hot Summer Stand Up and B Strong [Soul Asylum cover] Check The Record Same Page, Different Book When She Comes 1010 (Rin Tin Tin) Yes One Day We Will All B Free