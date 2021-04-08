Never-before-heard Prince album, Welcome 2 America, set for release

A never-before-heard Prince album, Welcome 2 America, has been scheduled for release on July 30.

Originally recorded in 2010, Welcome 2 America addresses Prince’s views on society, political division, disinformation and racial justice.

Ahead of the release, the album’s title track has been unveiled. A typically slinky arrangement of synth and bass – courtesy of bass guitar phenom Tal Wilkenfeld – Welcome 2 America sees the Purple One deliver a spoken-word vocal alongside some trademark wah vamping.

Although the album didn’t receive an official release back in 2010, shortly after its completion, Prince embarked on a tour of the same name, which included his ‘21 Night Stand’ at The Forum in Inglewood, California. The Fender Custom Shop Stratocaster Prince had made for the tour was sold at auction last year.

The new album release will be available in a number of formats, including a deluxe edition on CD and black vinyl, which includes a previously unreleased full concert video of Prince’s April 28, 2011 show at The Forum, as well as recreations of Welcome 2 America era ephemera, including an art print, poster, replica setlist, ticket, VIP invitation and backstage pass.

(Image credit: Mike Ruiz)

As well as Wilkenfeld, musicians performing alongside Prince on Welcome 2 America include drummer Chris Coleman and Morris Hayes on keys and percussion, as well as vocals from New Power Generation singers Liv Warfield, Shelby J. and Elisa Fiorillo.

Welcome 2 America is available to preorder now. The album’s full tracklisting is below:

Prince – Welcome 2 America

Welcome 2 America Running Game (Son of a Slave Master) Born 2 Die 1000 Light Years From Here Hot Summer Stand Up and B Strong [Soul Asylum cover] Check The Record Same Page, Different Book When She Comes 1010 (Rin Tin Tin) Yes One Day We Will All B Free

Prince – Welcome 2 America (Live at The Forum, April 28, 2011)

Joy In Repetition Brown Skin (India.Arie cover) 17 Days Shhh Controversy Theme From “Which Way Is Up” (Stargard cover) What Have You Done For Me Lately (Janet Jackson cover) Partyman Make You Feel My Love (Bob Dylan cover) Misty Blue (Eddy Arnold cover) Let’s Go Crazy Delirious 1999 Little Red Corvette Purple Rain The Bird (The Time cover – Prince composition) Jungle Love (The Time cover – Prince composition) A Love Bizarre (Sheila E. cover – Prince composition) Kiss Play That Funky Music (Wild Cherry cover) Inglewood Swinging (cover of Kool & the Gang’s “Hollywood Swinging”) Fantastic Voyage (Lakeside cover) More Than This (Roxy Music cover)