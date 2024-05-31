“A time capsule from Prince’s most recognizable era”: Prince’s Cloud 3, which went for less than $10,000 in 2005, sells at auction for $900,000 more – and breaks a world record

According to Julien's, the Cloud 3 guitar's more than 100-fold jump in value can be chalked up to the firm's painstaking authenticity verification process, which, the company says, involved CT Scans taken of the guitar at Westside Medical Imaging in New York City.
Described by Julien's as “a time capsule from what many consider to be Prince’s most recognizable era,” the Cloud 3 model was used by Prince on his Purple Rain, Parade, Sign of the Times, Lovesexy, Nude, and Diamonds & Pearls tours.
Featuring a 22-fret painted fretboard with dry transfer “Love Symbol” position markers, a mix of brass and gold-plated hardware, EMG pickups, a Schaller 457 wraparound bridge, Schaller tuners, and a brass nut, the guitar was used by Prince from 1985 through 1993, before it was given away in March of the latter year as part of a promotion with the New York radio station Z100.
A letter from Z100 congratulating the winner of the contest was included with the guitar as part of the sale.
Get The Pick Newsletter
All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox!
Reflecting on the guitar's journey, Julien’s CEO David Goodman said, “Julien’s Auctions has laid the groundwork for the return of Prince’s Cloud 3 guitar, exemplified by our longstanding commitment to honoring his legacy.
“Our company proudly stands by our proven track record in sourcing and presenting instruments of unparalleled historical significance, and Prince’s Cloud 3 now joins this esteemed category.”
For more info on the Cloud 3, and the numerous other guitars that went under the hammer as part of Julien's' recent multi-day mega-auction, visit the company's website.
Jackson is an Associate Editor at GuitarWorld.com. He’s been writing and editing stories about new gear, technique and guitar-driven music both old and new since 2014, and has also written extensively on the same topics for Guitar Player. Elsewhere, his album reviews and essays have appeared in Louder and Unrecorded. Though open to music of all kinds, his greatest love has always been indie, and everything that falls under its massive umbrella. To that end, you can find him on Twitter crowing about whatever great new guitar band you need to drop everything to hear right now.