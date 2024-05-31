“A time capsule from Prince’s most recognizable era”: Prince’s Cloud 3, which went for less than $10,000 in 2005, sells at auction for $900,000 more – and breaks a world record

The distinctively-shaped, extensively-used six-string eclipsed its initial estimated value by hundreds of thousands of dollars

Prince performing onstage with his Cloud 3 guitar in 1992 (left), Prince's Cloud 3 guitar against a white background
(Image credit: Christian Cooksey/Mirrorpix/Getty Images, Julien's Auctions)

Earlier this month, Julien's announced that it would be selling Prince's Cloud 3 electric guitar. Originally boasting an estimated value of between $400,000 and $600,000, the guitar has now sold for a whopping $910,000.

It's a remarkable increase in value for a guitar that was sold, in 2005, by Christie’s for just £4,200 (around $8,114 at the time), and is the third guitar to be auctioned off by Julien's for north of $500,000 this week, following Bob Dylan and Robbie Robertson's 1965 Fender Telecasterwhich fetched $650,000 – and John Lennon’s long-lost Help! Framus 12-string guitar, which sold for an incredible $2,857,000.

