Pro-Shot Video: Metallica Perform Four Songs from September 19 Rock in Rio Festival

Below, check out some incredibly new, professionally shot footage from Metallica's September 19 show at the Rock In Rio festival in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil.

The top video features "Hit the Lights" and "Master of Puppets." Below that, you'll find, in order, "Holier Than Thou" and "And Justice For All."

The band's new 3D film, Through The Never, premiered earlier this month at the Toronto International Film Festival and will open in IMAX theaters September 27, expanding to more screens October 4.

This weekend (Saturday, September 21), Metallica will perform at New York City's Apollo Theater as part of the promotion for the film.

Enjoy!