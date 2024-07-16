“There’s a great picture of me on my knees ripping a guitar solo, and the guitar is bigger than me”: Andrew Watt on the time he shredded at his own bar mitzvah – and what’s next for his Rolling Stones collaborations

By
published

Watt went from trying to impress his bar mitzvah guests with his guitar skills to working with Pearl Jam, Iggy Pop and the Stones

Andrew Watt performs onstage during the Recording Academy Honors presented by The Black Music Collective during the 66th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2024 in Los Angeles, California
(Image credit: Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

Producer Andrew Watt has gone from being a music fan to recording, collaborating, and even playing guitar on stage with Pearl Jam, Iggy Pop, Ozzy Osbourne, Elton John, Miley Cyrus, Post Malone, and The Rolling Stones. However, his humble beginnings include trying to impress his bar mitzvah guests with his guitar skills.

Entitled “Andrew Rocks”, the bar mitzvah took place at the Copacabana in New York, and featured a stellar setlist.

Janelle Borg
Janelle Borg

Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her art-rock/psych-punk band ĠENN.