PRS Guitars’ 59/09 and 53/10 Pickups Now Available for Purchase

PRS Guitars has announced that its 59/09 and 53/10 pickups, which were designed in 2009 and 2010, respectively, are available for purchase for the first time through PRS' accessories store and PRS dealers.

These pickups feature vintage-style wiring and are wound in-house by PRS Guitars' electronics department. The were designed to capture the sound of 1950s-era guitars.

59/09 Treble and Bass Pickup Specifications (pictured at top):

PRS 59/09 pickups are articulate while providing rich harmonic overtones. With a powerful bridge pickup and a touch of brightness in the neck, these pickups are the perfect tool to achieve clarity and definition with a punch.

Specs:

Covered (etched )

Magnet: Alnico

DC Res: 9.3k treble, 8.4k bass

Compatible with: 5-way blade or 5-way rotary pickup switch

53/10 Treble and Bass Pickups Specifications (pictured at bottom):

53/10 pickups are the warmest-sounding in the PRS vintage-themed family of pickups, featuring a unique tone with a sweet high end and warm, smooth bass to imitate the single coils of the guitars of the '50s.

Specs:

•Covered (etched)

•Magnet: Alnico

•DC Res: 8.98k treble, 8.42k bass

•Compatible with: 3-way toggle with push/pull tone pot

For more info, check out PRS Guitars' official website.