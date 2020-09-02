PRS launches Pulse Artist program to support up-and-coming players

PRS is closely associated with electric guitar players ranging from Carlos Santana to Mark Tremonti and John Mayer, but now the company has announced a new program, Pulse Artist, designed to support local artists.

The program uses PRS’s dealer network to provide local access to some of the benefits of an endorsement, while also serving as a potential “stepping stone” to becoming an official PRS artist.

“As the world of music progresses past big-budget label deals and relies more on discovery, we wanted to develop a program that supports and showcases influential regional players,” said Bev Fowler, PRS’s Director of Artist Relations.

“We are excited to be able to help amplify these musicians and their art and help to connect more people through music.”

Pulse Artists will be granted exclusive discounts on guitars, amps and accessories through their local PRS dealer and will be showcased on a dedicated Pulse roster on the PRS website, as well as promoted across social media platforms.

So far, the list of players featured in the 2021 PRS Pulse Artist lineup include Scott Reeves, Desiree Ragoza, German Gallardo, Sophia Gripari, Arwen Gutdem, Phillip Hamilton, Jimena Fosado, Mary-eL, Daniel Fonseca, Keona Lee and Terence Young.

Guitarists can submit an application to become a Pulse Artist through any authorized PRS dealer through October 31.

For more information, head to PRS Guitars.