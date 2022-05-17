PRS unveils ornate, limited-edition Private Stock Special Semi-Hollow guitar

By published

All woods on this variation of the Special Semi-Hollow come straight from the Private Stock Vault, including the maple top, Black Limba back and neck, and ziricote fretboard

PRS's new Private Stock Special Semi-Hollow guitar
(Image credit: PRS Guitars)

Last year, PRS reintroduced the Special Semi-Hollow electric guitar to its US-built Core lineup.

Now, the company has created a truly stunning, ultra-limited-edition Private Stock version of the instrument, which retains the character of its Core series sibling, with some notable Private Stock upgrades.

Like the Core Special Semi-Hollow, this Private Stock guitar boasts a 22-fret, 25” scale length neck and a semi-hollow body with a single f-hole, and is powered by a pair of 58/15 humbuckers in the neck and bridge, and a PRS Narrowfield single-coil in the middle.

As with any Private Stock build though, the devil's in the details. All woods on this particular Special Semi-Hollow come straight from the Private Stock vault, including the maple top and Black Limba back and neck.

Also from the great vault is the guitar's ziricote fretboard (which sports white mother of pearl and paua inlays), truss rod cover, and headstock veneer.

Image 1 of 2

PRS's new PRS Private Stock Special Semi-Hollow guitar

(Image credit: PRS Guitars)
Image 2 of 2

PRS's new PRS Private Stock Special Semi-Hollow guitar

(Image credit: PRS Guitars)

Controls on the six-string come in the form of individual volume and tone knobs, with a five-way blade pickup switch and two mini-toggle switches for coil-splitting purposes.

Elsewhere, the guitar features a PRS tremolo and nut, with all hardware given a nice smoked black finish.

“What I love about running limited edition instruments in Private Stock is that it gives the team the opportunity to showcase our work on our own terms,” said PRS Private Stock Director Paul Miles. 

“We chose the Special Semi-Hollow model because the pickup and electronics configuration is extremely versatile, providing highly musical tones. The choice of Black Limba for the back and neck add to the tonal balance while the smoked black hardware against the Citrus Glow finish create a dramatic aesthetic contrast.” 

Image 1 of 4

PRS's new PRS Private Stock Special Semi-Hollow guitar

(Image credit: PRS Guitars)
Image 2 of 4

PRS's new PRS Private Stock Special Semi-Hollow guitar

(Image credit: PRS Guitars)
Image 3 of 4

PRS's new PRS Private Stock Special Semi-Hollow guitar

(Image credit: PRS Guitars)
Image 4 of 4

PRS's new PRS Private Stock Special Semi-Hollow guitar

(Image credit: PRS Guitars)

The PRS Private Stock Special Semi-Hollow guitar is available now – in a glossy nitro Citrus Glow finish – in an ultra-limited run of just 85 instruments.

For more info on the model, visit PRS Guitars.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Jackson Maxwell
Jackson Maxwell

Jackson is an Associate Editor at GuitarWorld.com. He’s been writing and editing stories about new gear, technique and guitar-driven music both old and new since 2014, and has also written extensively on the same topics for Guitar Player. Elsewhere, his album reviews and essays have appeared in Louder and Unrecorded. Though open to music of all kinds, his greatest love has always been indie, and everything that falls under its massive umbrella. To that end, you can find him on Twitter crowing about whatever great new guitar band you need to drop everything to hear right now.