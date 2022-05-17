PRS unveils ornate, limited-edition Private Stock Special Semi-Hollow guitar

Last year, PRS reintroduced the Special Semi-Hollow electric guitar to its US-built Core lineup.

Now, the company has created a truly stunning, ultra-limited-edition Private Stock version of the instrument, which retains the character of its Core series sibling, with some notable Private Stock upgrades.

Like the Core Special Semi-Hollow, this Private Stock guitar boasts a 22-fret, 25” scale length neck and a semi-hollow body with a single f-hole, and is powered by a pair of 58/15 humbuckers in the neck and bridge, and a PRS Narrowfield single-coil in the middle.

As with any Private Stock build though, the devil's in the details. All woods on this particular Special Semi-Hollow come straight from the Private Stock vault, including the maple top and Black Limba back and neck.

Also from the great vault is the guitar's ziricote fretboard (which sports white mother of pearl and paua inlays), truss rod cover, and headstock veneer.

Controls on the six-string come in the form of individual volume and tone knobs, with a five-way blade pickup switch and two mini-toggle switches for coil-splitting purposes.

Elsewhere, the guitar features a PRS tremolo and nut, with all hardware given a nice smoked black finish.

“What I love about running limited edition instruments in Private Stock is that it gives the team the opportunity to showcase our work on our own terms,” said PRS Private Stock Director Paul Miles.

“We chose the Special Semi-Hollow model because the pickup and electronics configuration is extremely versatile, providing highly musical tones. The choice of Black Limba for the back and neck add to the tonal balance while the smoked black hardware against the Citrus Glow finish create a dramatic aesthetic contrast.”

The PRS Private Stock Special Semi-Hollow guitar is available now – in a glossy nitro Citrus Glow finish – in an ultra-limited run of just 85 instruments.

For more info on the model, visit PRS Guitars.