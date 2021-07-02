PRS Guitars aims to support emerging artists with 2022 Pulse Artist Program

PRS Guitars has announced that it is now accepting applications for its Class of 2022 Pulse Artist Program.

The program – which currently promotes over 80 guitarists in 14 countries – aims to nourish musicians and help them connect to a wider audience.

The scheme proved to be a success when it first started earlier this year, with Class of 2021 Pulse guitarists Sophia Gripari, Jimena Fosado, German Gallardo and Daniel Fonseca all becoming part of the official PRS roster, joining the likes of Carlos Santana, Alter Bridge’s Mark Tremonti and John Mayer.

Applications for the program are open from now until August 15, when they will be reviewed by the PRS Artist Relations Team.

“We’re delighted to have developed this ongoing, global program that helps support influential regional players while also helping fans and musicians discover each other,” said the company's director of Artist Relations, Bev Fowler.

“Our Pulse Artists Roster for 2021 released numerous albums, EP’s and singles; interviewed with magazines, livestreamed performances and even helped us with our product launches.

“We look forward to connecting with potential new Pulse Artists and seeing the program continue to help amplify these musicians.”

PRS has otherwise been busy this year working on new signature guitars with the likes of Joe Walsh, Shinedown’s Zach Myers and blues guru Robben Ford.

Ford recently took to his Instagram account to preview his new model, which features an unconventionally oversized headstock and a bound opaque black colorway.